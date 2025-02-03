 
Kate Middleton set to hold crucial meeting as she returns to royal duties

Kate Middleton says, “To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance"

February 03, 2025

A royal expert has disclosed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s plans for this week following major statement for Shaping Us project.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and disclosed that the future queen will hold her first meeting for Shaping Us project in 14 months this week.

Matt Wilkinson tweeted, “New: Princess of Wales’s recovery continues on track as set to hold first engagement for Shaping Us project in 14 months this week after publishing a report today saying, "we must invest in humankind" and build a “living and compassionate society.”

The royal expert's claims come after Kate Middleton talked about ‘compassion and empathy’ towards one another as she writes in the foreword to The Shaping Us Framework.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood published The Shaping Us Framework, which describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood, and are important throughout the lives.

In the foreword, Kate Middleton writes, “To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance…

“That means taking a profound look at ourselves and our own behaviours, emotions, and feelings. It means getting much better at acting with compassion and empathy towards one another… better understanding how we can protect and build upon what connects and unites us… and acknowledging that society is something we build together, through the actions we take every day.”

