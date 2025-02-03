Miley Cyrus marks first appearance with family following drama

The Wrecking Ball singer brought mother, Tish Cyrus to the 2025 Grammy awards on February second during an ongoing family rift with father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 2025 Grammys was special night for Miley Cyrus with her sharing her win in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category with Beyoncé for their II Most Wanted collab. Miley brought along Tish Cyrus to celebrate her second Grammy with, a first in the country category.

Miley hasn’t spoken out on the Cyrus family drama since her father’s performance at Donald Trump's inauguration, however, this marks the first time she stepped out with family after reports of a fall out with father, Billy ray Cyrus.

This comes a month after, Miley's brother, Trace, took to Instagram, to express concern over their father's wellbeing. He wrote "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away....You’re not healthy, Dad & everyone is noticing it."

According to People Magazine "Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don't want to be this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them.”

The parents Billy Ray and Tish announced their divorce in 2022 after 29 years of marriage. They welcomed three children during their marriage: Miley, Braison, and Noah Cyrus. Tish previously had children Brandi and Trace, who Billy Ray later adopted.