Psychic explains unexpected changes in store for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

February 03, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s prospects have just been laid out by celebrity astrologer and psychic Inbaal Honigman.

She spoke at length about everything on behalf of JeffBet.

In he reading she did about Meghan, Honigman dished, “The Tower card is much feared in Tarot circles as it is a card of big, unexpected changes, such as a last-minute house move, or a big career change which gives the receiver no time to prepare.”

So, the fact that that card appeared during Meghan’s reading means, “It is, in fact, a lucky card, just a little bit hurried.”

In terms of the Duchess’ career moving forward, Ms Inabaal also noted that she sees Meghan “attending some auditions in the coming months but she will “not in any rush to return as a series regular.”

But “she’d love to do some guest spots here and there,” though.

However, where Prince Harry is concerned the psychic said that she sees a work deal getting “delayed and he and his family are uncertain whether this would go ahead.”

And “it’s an entertainment booking which would have included travel and the family were looking forward to it,” she also noted before signing off. 

