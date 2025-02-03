Lloyd Klein recalls 'heartbreaking' last moments with Jocelyn Wildenstein

Lloyd Klein recalled his last moments with Jocelyn Wildenstein before her death.

In an interview with People magazine, the 57-year-old revealed that the Swiss socialite died "in her sleep very peacefully."

"We had a nice happy hour the same night and we were getting ready for the new year, and we took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed," said Lloyd.

When he asked what Jocelyn's cause of death was, he responded that she had phlebitis.

Lloyd shared that "Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain."

"And we were having a nap and when I wake up, I said, 'Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,' and she was cold and she was dead,” he continued.

"It's very sad. It's extremely sad," added Lloyd.

For those unversed, Jocelyn, who was known for her extreme plastic surgeries, took her last breath on December 31, 2024, at the age of 84.