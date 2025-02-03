Beyoncé reveals major 'Cowboy Carter' tour details

Beyoncé shares the tour dates of her upcoming album Cowboy Carter after winning big at the Grammys.



In a post on Instagram, the Halo hitmaker says that for her tour, she will be going to her hometown, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, New York, Paris, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas.

Her caption reads, "SHE COMING," which follows her previous post teasing her 313 million followers with a sign saying 'COWBOY CARTER TOUR' in big bright block letters: "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025."

Also, Queen Bey won her first-ever 'Album of the Year' Grammy Award at the Grammys, making her the first black woman to win such a laurel.

"I just feel very full and very honoured," she said in her acceptance speech. "It's been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all the hard work."

"I think sometimes genre is a Cold War to keep us in a place as artists. And I just want to encourage people to do this," the award-winning singer continued.

"I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I'll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors. God Bless," Beyoncé concluded.