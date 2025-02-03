Real reason Kanye West, Bianca Censori left 2025 Grammys

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shocked onlookers with their 2025 Grammys red carpet stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shocked the whole world with their naked stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

While making an appearance at the red carpet, the Bianca first kept a large black fur coat on, and then three it off to reveal her naked body covered only by a thin see-through net.

Afterwards, reports emerged that the couple were escorted out of the event since they weren’t invited.

However, no an insider says they left of their own accord. It is believed they were recreating the cover of Kanye’s album Vultures.

"They just got in their car and left," the mole told Us Weekly.

Netizens are also discussing whether this exposure will land Bianca in jail. The California Penal Code 314(1) cites indecent exposure as "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it." It also has to be "willful and lewd" in order to be considered a crime.”

“To be found guilty of indecent exposure, the penal code notes a person has to "intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly tied the knot a month after the rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian in 2022.