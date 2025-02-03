Bianca Censori makes bold move after Grammys stunt with Kanye West

After making a controversial appearance at the Grammys 2025, Bianca Censori has made a shocking return to social media.

Bianca, who deactivated her handle in October amid rumours of breakup with Kanye West, is back on Instagram.

This move comes after Bianca and the rapper made a striking red carpet appearance on February 2.

She posted behind-the-scenes photos of her look at the prestigious event, from where the couple was escorted out later.

The American model wore a completely sheer mesh dress, with no underwear, which caused a stir online.

However, Ye, who donned his signature all black ensemble at the ceremony, also made his return to Instagram last week.

Wiping off his account, he only had one account following, which was none other than his rival Taylor Swift.

Now, the rapper has once again wiped off Instagram account, unfollowed Taylor, and followed one account only, of his wife, Bianca.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have a 15-year feud, which began in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he interrupted the Blank Space hitmaker’s acceptance speech.