Jennifer Lopez removes Shakira's footage as she reminiscences about Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez still mad at Shakira over 2020 Super Bowl halftime show?

February 03, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is reminiscing about her Super Bowl Performance in 2020.

Although she had shared the stage with Shakira, the singer did not include even a single moment with the "Waka Waka" performer in the multiple clips she posted on Instagram on Sunday. 

The singer was apparently not happy for sharing the stage with Shakira and she expressed her thoughts publicly.

Lopez said in her Netflix documentary that she was not happy about being co-headlined with Shakira. 

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world," she said.

The show was critically acclaimed and was the most-streamed show on YouTube that year. 

