Taylor Swift faces big blow at the 2025 Grammys

At the 2025 Grammys, Taylor Swift was nominated in six categories, including Album of the Year.

But she lost on all counts as she joined the list of ten artists in the ceremony's history nominated for six or more nods but did not win any.

But Page Six reported that the Grammy winner did not bother with the losses, as she celebrated other winners and performers in the audience.

Also, the 35-year-old presented the award for the best country album to Beyoncé.

Although Taylor won no awards, her nod for best album made her the first artist to be nominated seven times.

In other news, the Grammy winner appeared to have dispelled the feud rumours with Billie Eilish at the 2025 Grammys.

Daily Mail obtained a video in which she and Margaret Qualley can be seen “dancing to Eilish’s performance” during a break at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The pair were "gleefully dancing" to the song Birds of a Feather, which the report suggested was a sign they put an end to the feud rumours.