Brandon Sklenar moves on from ‘It Ends With Us’ drama

Brandon Sklenar just took on a new role.

After his role as Atlas in the famous movie, It Ends With Us where the two lead stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been caught up in a fiery lawsuit against one another, Sklenar has already moved on to a new film opportunity.

As per Hello! Magazine, the Yellowstone star is now set to appear in the upcoming The Rescue.

Even though details of the project as well as his own role, have been kept under wraps a synopsis has been revealed that teases the storyline as following a rodeo cowboy whose skills are put to the test outside of the arena.

Additionally, Sklenar will also be returning to screen through the upcoming season two of Yellowstone, which is to be released on February 23.

Speaking of what the audience can expect of the upcoming installment of the beloved series, he said, "All I know about part two is that I'm certain there's going to be a shift in the tone, just for Spencer and the show itself.”

"The stakes all around have been raised to a new level, and the pain and the guilt that he's carrying into this next part is going to shape him into a version of himself that we haven't seen yet,” Brandon Sklenar further mentioned.