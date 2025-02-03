Why did Jaden Smith wear a house to the Grammys 2025?

Actor and rapper Jaden Smith wore a black suit, tie and a castle to the red carpet at Grammys on Sunday.

Jaden attended the Grammys red carpet with his sister, Willow Smith, who was nominated for two Grammys.

His look created a buzz online, with internet users asking why the rapper decided to wear the house on his head.

Jaden Smith's decision to wear a house-shaped headpiece at the Grammy Awards appears to have been a bold fashion statement.

It was consistent with his history of experimenting with unconventional and eye-catching attire.

According to the US media Smith has a reputation for pushing boundaries with his fashion choices.

A report said the house on his head, described as a "Vampire Castle" headpiece by ABODI was an artistic choice that aligns with his style of making memorable and discussion-provoking appearances.

This outfit was noted for its connection to Transylvanian history and vampire legends, suggesting a thematic approach to his fashion.