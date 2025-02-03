 
Geo News

Real reason Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo share single seat at Grammys

Taylor Swift scoots over to share chair with Cynthia Erivo at 2025 Grammys

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Real reason Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo share single seat at Grammys

Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo had a lighthearted moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On February 2 during the prestigious event, Swift and Erivo were spotted sharing a single seat.

As host Trevor Noah opened the show with his monologue, the duo were seen squeezed into one chair, laughing and reacting to Noah's jokes.

The viral videos of the monologue show the duo in the background and at one point Swift even held Erivo's finger, recreating a viral moment from the Wicked press tour.

However, it later became clear by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner's video on X (Formerly Twitter) that Erivo had arrived late and was looking for her seat when Swift waved her over.

The Blank Space crooner simply scooted over, allowing Erivo to sit beside her.

“Late arrival for Wicked star Cynthia Erivo who is accompanied by an escort to table joining Taylor Swift who waves her over. #Grammys Trevor Noah still hosting as she sneaks over,” Garner wrote in the caption.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor Swift, nominated for six awards, didn’t win any Grammy this year.

Kim Kardashian makes daring change following major reveal
Kim Kardashian makes daring change following major reveal
Why did Jaden Smith wear a house to the Grammys 2025?
Why did Jaden Smith wear a house to the Grammys 2025?
Pregnant Michelle Keegan speaks out on expecting first child with Mark Wright
Pregnant Michelle Keegan speaks out on expecting first child with Mark Wright
Harrison Ford wants to work in the MCU again
Harrison Ford wants to work in the MCU again
Kate Middleton drops new picture on ‘World Cancer Day': See Photo video
Kate Middleton drops new picture on ‘World Cancer Day': See Photo
Meghan Markle's pal reveals how it feels to read bad press about duchess video
Meghan Markle's pal reveals how it feels to read bad press about duchess
Brandon Sklenar moves on from ‘It Ends With Us' drama
Brandon Sklenar moves on from ‘It Ends With Us' drama
Taylor Swift approves of Travis Kelce's bold travel look
Taylor Swift approves of Travis Kelce's bold travel look