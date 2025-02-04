Post Malone remains high-spirited despite shocking Grammy loss

Post Malone just partied hard despite not being able to win at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The 29-year-old artist seemed to be in quite high spirits as he attended the Grammys after-party despite having a rather disappointing night at the ceremony.

He attended the party at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood rocking a blue baseball jacket with red lettering along with a pair of light blue jeans and brown snakeskin shoes.

Post Malone tied his look together with a cream cowboy hat and a pair of black-lensed sunglasses, an ode to his country music themed album, F-1 Trillion, while he flashed an ear-to-ear grin for the cameras.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, the musician was competing against Beyonce, in the category of Best Country Album, which he lost to the Single Ladies hitmaker.

This was just one of the six other snubs that the California Sober singer faced at the award show as his album, F-1 Trillion, also failed to bag the Best Recording Package award as well.

His collaboration with Taylor Swift, Fortnight was competing in the categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video, while his song with Beyonce, Levii's Jeans, received a nod for Best Pop Duo Performance, all gramophones that he also lost.

And last but not the least, Post Malone’s track that featured Morgan Wallen, titled, I Had Some Help, lost in the categories of Best Country Song and Best Country Duo Performance to Kacey Musgraves’ The Architect and II Most Wanted by Beyonce and Miley Cyrus, respectively.