Tom Holland, Zendaya's wedding plans revealed

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly planning to tie the knot this year.

An insider told Life & Style magazine that the lovebirds are excited to begin a special chapter of their lives together, which is why they are looking for a new home.

On January 6, Zendaya announced her engagement with Tom by showing off her new diamond ring at the Golden Globes Awards.

The source said, "They already live together in London, but they’re looking to buy a bigger place together next, and they also want to get a place together in L.A. so that they can have homes near his family and hers."

"This has all been in the works for quite some time and isn’t a shock for their family and friends, the word is they’ve already let people know they want to have the ceremony this summer, or the fall at the latest," disclosed the confidant.

Another insider told the publication that “They’re both so happy and in love and they are truly best friends, it’s just such a healthy and positive relationship in every way, this is a no brainer.”