Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about an impossible journey: 'Never thought possible'

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared insights into her 26 years of sobriety.

The Halloween actress took to her Instagram account to celebrate her sobriety journey with her followers and also posted a picture of a place from where she began her journey.

"26 years ago today I walked into my first recovery meeting,” the Hollywood actress penned a caption. “Since then, my life has completely changed.”

“I have made beautiful, beautiful, friendships and it has expanded my life beyond recovery and it has given me the family life and creative life. I never thought possible.”

Thanking every person who helped her at that time, the Oscar winner continued, “To every person I have come in contact with who have shared their experience, strength and hope as it relates to alcoholism and drug addiction.”

“I thank you for your courage and welcome and for all those who came before us, and for those who have followed, thank you. (sic) “

Moreover, she explained the posted map image by writing, “The little avatar in the picture of the street is in the the exact spot/ seat I sat in at my weekly meeting in the Palisades."

"In a church that no longer exists in a neighborhood that no longer exists, but we don't drink or use no matter what and this is a big f****** no matter what.”

Before concluding, the 66-year-old actress sent a message to every person who is on their own journey to sobriety and said, “Be gentle with yourselves. ONE DAY AT A TIME!”

For those unversed, Jamie Lee Curtis attended her first recovery meeting in February 1999.