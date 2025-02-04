 
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on her Golden Globes hosting future

Nikki Glaser addresses rumors that she's already set to host next year's Golden Globe Awards

Web Desk
February 04, 2025

Nikki Glaser has dispelled the rumors that she's already set to host next year's Golden Globe Awards.

In a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 40-year-old comedian said she isn't sure whether she'll return as the host.

“I keep seeing headlines that [say], ‘She’s got a deal to do three more [Golden Globes ceremonies],” said Nikki.

“I haven’t heard about this [offer] yet,” clarified The F Boy Island host.

For those unversed, Nikki hosted the Golden Globe Awards for the first time on January 6, 2025 and received high praises for her hilarious opening monologue.

"And I would like to keep this relationship going 'cause I had a blast doing it," said Nikki after hosting award night. "It was hard work but it was the best job I've ever had."

