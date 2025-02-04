Nikki Glaser breaks silence on her Golden Globes hosting future

Nikki Glaser has dispelled the rumors that she's already set to host next year's Golden Globe Awards.

In a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 40-year-old comedian said she isn't sure whether she'll return as the host.

“I keep seeing headlines that [say], ‘She’s got a deal to do three more [Golden Globes ceremonies],” said Nikki.

“I haven’t heard about this [offer] yet,” clarified The F Boy Island host.

For those unversed, Nikki hosted the Golden Globe Awards for the first time on January 6, 2025 and received high praises for her hilarious opening monologue.

"And I would like to keep this relationship going 'cause I had a blast doing it," said Nikki after hosting award night. "It was hard work but it was the best job I've ever had."