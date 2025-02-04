Princess Anne finds 'perfect person' in royal family to train for future generations

Prince William is said to be very close to his aunt Princess Anne, who "he greatly admires and respects" a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Helena Chard, while speaking to Fox News Digital, also claimed the Prince of Wales has also allowed Princess Anne to be a role model for his only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

She went on saying, "Princess Anne is a trusted family member and offers sound advice to the family, especially to Princess Charlotte who she has taken under her wing.

"They share a close bond, have a lot in common and have fun together. Princess Charlotte is [also] likely to inherit Princess Anne's title The Princess Royal."

The royal expert added, "Anne knows only too well what will be expected of Charlotte in years to come."

"Anne sees her younger self in Charlotte. She is the perfect person to train and steer Charlotte in the right direction. Charlotte will be her brother Prince George's right-hand woman, just as Princess Anne has been to her brother King Charles," Helena added.