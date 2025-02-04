Meghan Markle has expensive gift to ‘repair' her marriage to unwilling Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just been offered an expensive opportunity to save her marriage to Prince Harry it seems.

The gift, for those unversed has been offered by none other than Meghan’s pal and vocal advocate Tyler Perry.

News of this has also been brought forward by Heat World and according to their claims, a free stay at a home in the Bahamas is up for grabs.

All in order to give the Duke and Duchess a chance to “reconnect” and “repair” their marriage, as well as to get “time away from everyone, even the kids”.

And Meghan appears to have agreed, planning to ‘jet away’ sometime next month, leaving her mother and nanny to take care of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, Prince Harry seems hesitant to take up this offer because “Given the current devastation sweeping California, Harry was initially hesitant about how it may look to jet off to their friend’s private island, but Meghan’s told him they need this break. He also realises how vital it is to prioritise himself and his family’s future.”