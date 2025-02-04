Kanye West speaks out over claims he and Bianca 'were kicked out of Grammys'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori faced rumors they weren't invited to the Grammys and were kicked out after their red carpet appearance

Kanye West has spoken out to quash rumors that he and wife Bianca Censori were kicked out of the 2025 Grammys.

Kanye and Bianca shocked onlookers and the internet with their red carpet appearance at the Grammys. When the couple arrived, Bianca was covered in a long black fur coat. Later, at the red carpet, she threw it off to reveal a sheer skin-tight dress that barely hid anything.

Afterward, the duo walked to their car and left. Rumors then began to swirl that they had shown up uninvited and were kicked out.

Now, Ye has taken to Instagram to debunk the rumors. He blamed broadcaster Don Lemon for spreading the rumors.

Sharing a photo of Don in a now-seemingly deleted post, he wrote, "This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always K***S like this."

According to The Mirror, there’s no evidence that Don spread the rumor, which was first published by Entertainment Tonight in a now deleted post, which claimed the couple was "escorted out of the Grammys after showing up uninvited."