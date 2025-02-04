Kanye West has 'proofs' that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners

Kanye West is bragging about what affect his wife Bianca Censori's almost naked appearance had on Grammys.

The rapper on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of Google Trends which showed that people were more interested in what Bianca Censori did at the Grammys 2025 instead of who won the awards.

The graphs shared by Kanye West clearly showed that "Bianca Censori Grammys" was more popular search than "Grammy Winners 2025" on Google.

The 67th Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

The following are the winners in the televised ceremony.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chappell Roan

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Die With A Smile," Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," Shakira

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Cowboy Carter," Beyonce

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Alligator Bites Never Heal," Doechii