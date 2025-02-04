 
Geo News

Kanye West has 'proofs' that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori walked the red carpet at Grammy Awards 2025

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Kanye West has proofs that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners

Kanye West is bragging about what affect his wife Bianca Censori's almost naked appearance had on Grammys.

The rapper on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of Google Trends which showed that people were more interested in what Bianca Censori did at the Grammys 2025 instead of who won the awards.

The graphs shared by Kanye West clearly showed that "Bianca Censori Grammys" was more popular search than "Grammy Winners 2025" on Google.

Kanye West has proofs that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners

The 67th Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

The following are the winners in the televised ceremony.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chappell Roan

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Die With A Smile," Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," Shakira

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Cowboy Carter," Beyonce

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Alligator Bites Never Heal," Doechii

Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends
Tom Holland gets secret nickname from Zendaya's family video
Tom Holland gets secret nickname from Zendaya's family
Prince Harry's hidden dominance with Meghan Markle comes to light
Prince Harry's hidden dominance with Meghan Markle comes to light
Ariana Grande addresses criticism on her high-pitched voice
Ariana Grande addresses criticism on her high-pitched voice
Chrissy Teigen stuns with jaw-dropping transformation
Chrissy Teigen stuns with jaw-dropping transformation
'Black Panther' producer sets record straight on casting rumours
'Black Panther' producer sets record straight on casting rumours
Kanye West speaks out over claims he and Bianca 'were kicked out of Grammys'
Kanye West speaks out over claims he and Bianca 'were kicked out of Grammys'