Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles

It was rare occasion when the Vogue Magazine Editor-In-Chief put off her sunglasses at the Buckingham Palace

February 04, 2025

Fans of Vogue Magazine's Editor-in-Chief were delighted to see her  without her sunglasses for once as she met with King Charles. 

According to the Buckingham Palace, Dame Anna Wintour was presented with  the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion by King Charles.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared two pictures of Wintour.

In the first picture she is seen receiving the honour from the monarch without her sunglass.

In the second photo she is displaying the award with her sunglasses on.

A statement that accompanied the photos said, "Congratulations Dame Anna Wintour!"

It added, "Today at Buckingham Palace, The King presented the legendary Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Magazine with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion. Well done to all who received their honours today."



