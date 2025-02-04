 
Geo News

Kate Middleton boards school bus as she starts new initiative for children

Kate Middleton has launched a new initiative as part of her aim to support early childhood development

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Kate Middleton boards school bus as she starts new initiative for children

Kate Middleton surprised onlookers when she stepped out of a school bus holding hands with a little girl.

The Princess of Wales joined a bunch of kindergarteners on their bus ride to the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The visit was a part of Kate’s Shaping Us Framework, which was developed on February 2 in collaboration with the Centre for Early Childhood and the National Portrait Gallery. It marks the latest step in her mission to support early childhood development.


The visit to the National Portrait Gallery was aimed to help the children learn to explore and express their emotions. The children from All Souls Church of England Primary School became the first to go through the Bobeam Tree Trail at the gallery. The trail is an interactive experience designed to help with social and emotional learning. Kate is also a patron of the National Portrait Gallery.

This outing comes three weeks after Kate announced that she’s in remission. The announcement was made the same day she paid a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment. During the visit, Kate talked to patients and heard their stories. The Prince and Princess of Wales also became patrons of the hospital and announced it the same day. 

Victoria Beckham finally earning spot in Kate Middleton's inner circle?
Victoria Beckham finally earning spot in Kate Middleton's inner circle?
Usher warns Kendrick Lamar ahead of his Super Bowl performance
Usher warns Kendrick Lamar ahead of his Super Bowl performance
Guy Pearce recalls wanting to punch a female costar for THIS reason video
Guy Pearce recalls wanting to punch a female costar for THIS reason
King Charles rendered helpless as new challenge arises
King Charles rendered helpless as new challenge arises
'Final Destination' star Devon Sawa wants to ditch horror roles for rom-coms
'Final Destination' star Devon Sawa wants to ditch horror roles for rom-coms
Anthony Mackie gets honest about 'Captain America' role
Anthony Mackie gets honest about 'Captain America' role
Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends