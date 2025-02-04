Kate Middleton boards school bus as she starts new initiative for children

Kate Middleton surprised onlookers when she stepped out of a school bus holding hands with a little girl.

The Princess of Wales joined a bunch of kindergarteners on their bus ride to the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The visit was a part of Kate’s Shaping Us Framework, which was developed on February 2 in collaboration with the Centre for Early Childhood and the National Portrait Gallery. It marks the latest step in her mission to support early childhood development.





The visit to the National Portrait Gallery was aimed to help the children learn to explore and express their emotions. The children from All Souls Church of England Primary School became the first to go through the Bobeam Tree Trail at the gallery. The trail is an interactive experience designed to help with social and emotional learning. Kate is also a patron of the National Portrait Gallery.

This outing comes three weeks after Kate announced that she’s in remission. The announcement was made the same day she paid a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment. During the visit, Kate talked to patients and heard their stories. The Prince and Princess of Wales also became patrons of the hospital and announced it the same day.