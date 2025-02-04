Photo: Jessica Alba, Cash Warren to remain amicable for children: Source

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reportedly plan to remain amicable after parting ways.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, “they’re both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids.”

Moreover, the source claimed, “they’ve turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible.”

“They are checking in with them constantly and mourning the loss of ‘the way things were’ alongside them,” the spy confided of the former couple.

In conclusion, the source noted that they are giving hope to their kids that things will turn out for the better in future.

“But also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family,” they mentioned.

This shocking news was confirmed by Jessica last month who addressed in a social media statement, "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

“I’m proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she continued.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," Jessica also mentioned her kids in this statement as, "Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time."