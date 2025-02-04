 
Josh Radnor shares raw truth about music

'Sober Love' singer explains how music helped him feel younger and gave him a new purpose

February 04, 2025

A famous actor, musician, author, and filmmaker, Josh Radnor, recently revealed what making music has given him.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the 50-year-old shared that making music has helped him "feel younger" and "keep a zest for life."

He said, “It’s made me feel younger. When we’re younger, we’re always trying new things, and generally we’re a little braver about sticking with things until maybe we get kind of good at them.”

“And I think when we get older, we’ve isolated our gifts a little bit more, or have them isolated for us, and we stay in a much narrower lane,” Radnor noted.

The Superdate crooner, who started playing guitar and writing songs about ten years ago, further stated that learning this was "life-changing."

Reflecting on his musical journey, he admitted, “I felt like I had gained a new superpower.

“I really thought people who wrote songs and played them were a different species, kind of, like a special kind of person I wasn't. And then when I learned how to do it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a skill like cooking or learning a new language,’” the You Feel New hitmaker articulated.

For the unversed, Josh Radnor dropped his debut EP, One More Then I’ll Let You Go, in 2021.

He released his debut solo album, Eulogy: Volume I, in 2023, while Eulogy: Volume II came out in December 2024.

