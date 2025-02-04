 
Geo News

Billie Eilish's tearful moment after Beyonce's win leaves fans speculating

Fans claim Billie Eilish was 'robbed' after leaving Grammys empty-handed

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Billie Eilish's tearful moment after Beyonce's win leaves fans speculating

Billie Eilish has sparked concern among fans after the 2025 Grammy Awards video.

In the viral video, Billie was seen getting emotional during the ceremony after losing the Album of the Year award to Beyonce.

Billie Eilishs tearful moment after Beyonces win leaves fans speculating

The songstress, dressed in black with a backward baseball cap, was spotted wiping tears when Beyonce's album Cowboy Carter was announced as winner.

Billie was nominated in the same category for her hit album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which featured Birds of a Feather, the most streamed song on Spotify in 2024.

Later, fans took to social media expressing their concern over the What Was I Made For? crooner's reaction.

One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "nothing could have ever prepare me for seeing billie upset and teary eyed at the grammys there’s a pit in my stomach."

While another added, "She was robbed."

"I feel sad for her. Birds of a feather is the song of the year," third user noted.

However, Beyonce had a big night as she also announced her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour for 2025.

Real reason Jeremy Allen White is 'struggling to keep a grip on things'
Real reason Jeremy Allen White is 'struggling to keep a grip on things'
Josh Radnor shares raw truth about music
Josh Radnor shares raw truth about music
What is ayahuasca which Allison Holker blames for Stephen tWitch Boss's death?
What is ayahuasca which Allison Holker blames for Stephen tWitch Boss's death?
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren to remain amicable for children: Source
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren to remain amicable for children: Source
Adrien Brody preparing to propose to Georgina Chapman? Report
Adrien Brody preparing to propose to Georgina Chapman? Report
Bindi Irwin reflects on her father Steve's death
Bindi Irwin reflects on her father Steve's death
Kensington Palace message featuring Kate Middleton hits the target
Kensington Palace message featuring Kate Middleton hits the target
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively share romantic moment amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively share romantic moment amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit