Billie Eilish's tearful moment after Beyonce's win leaves fans speculating

Billie Eilish has sparked concern among fans after the 2025 Grammy Awards video.

In the viral video, Billie was seen getting emotional during the ceremony after losing the Album of the Year award to Beyonce.

The songstress, dressed in black with a backward baseball cap, was spotted wiping tears when Beyonce's album Cowboy Carter was announced as winner.

Billie was nominated in the same category for her hit album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which featured Birds of a Feather, the most streamed song on Spotify in 2024.

Later, fans took to social media expressing their concern over the What Was I Made For? crooner's reaction.

One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "nothing could have ever prepare me for seeing billie upset and teary eyed at the grammys there’s a pit in my stomach."

While another added, "She was robbed."

"I feel sad for her. Birds of a feather is the song of the year," third user noted.

However, Beyonce had a big night as she also announced her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour for 2025.