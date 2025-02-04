Police react to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's Grammys dress

A firestorm was kicked when Bianca Censori posed in a nude outfit with Kanye West at the 2025 Grammys.

Some on the internet suggested the pair have invited legal trouble as they may have violated the California Penal Code 314(1); indecent exposure is "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it."

However, the act should be "willful and lewd to be criminal. To be convicted, one must intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it."

For the first-time charge, a misdemeanor will be given, with penalties including up to six months in jail or a fine of £800.

But she is in no danger of legal action because the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that it was a private event, and second, no formal complaint was filed.

In the meantime, Ye has lost the Best Rap Song for his track Carnival with Ty Dolla $ign to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.