Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current net worth in 2025 revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 before moving to the United States.

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, after they had departed the UK.

The couple now lives in California and Harry says he has no intention of returning to the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around £48 million (approximately $60 million USD).

This figure is compiled from various sources that detail their financial activities.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed significant contracts with companies like Netflix and Spotify. Their Netflix deal, signed in 2020, was valued at $100 million over five years for producing content like documentaries and children's programming.

Their initial Spotify deal was reportedly worth around $25 million, though they parted ways with the platform after one season of Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes".

The Duke of Sussex's memoir "Spare" reportedly fetched him an advance of £16 million ($20 million), part of a larger four-book deal with Penguin Random House worth £32 million.

He also inherited an estimated $10 million from his mother, Princess Diana, and was set to inherit millions more from a trust left by the Queen Mother when he turned 40.

Meghan Markle brought into the marriage her earnings from her acting career, notably from "Suits", where she was earning around $50,000 per episode.

The royal couple purchased a $14.7 million estate in Montecito, California, which also contributes to their net worth.