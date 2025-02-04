Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with Dakota Johson

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will perform at B.C Place Stadium at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Canada.

The event comes less than a month after Martin performed in India where he was joined by his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The couple appeared together in Mumbai and their pictures were circulated online just when rumors of their split were doing the rounds.

Some reports recently suggested that the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress would soon tie the knot with Chris Martin.

If the couple think their Indian outings were not enough to kill the rumors of their split, it's highly likely that Dakota Johnson will once again accompany her boyfriend to Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

The actress is likely to meet Meghan Markle, the former US actress, and wife of Prince Harry, in Canada later this month as the Duchess of Sussex is also travelling with her husband.

It's also expected that they would be pictured together during their encounter in Canada.

The opening ceremony will kick off the week-long international competition - which starts on February 16 - across Vancouver and Whistler.

Martin's involvement with the Invictus Games dates back to when they were first founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, when he composed the Invictus Anthem.