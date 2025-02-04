 
Geo News

Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with Dakota Johson

Chris Martin is supporting Prince Harry in Canada

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with Dakota Johson

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will perform at B.C Place Stadium at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Canada.

The event comes less than a month after Martin performed in India where he was joined by his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The couple appeared together in Mumbai and their pictures were circulated online just when rumors of their split were doing the rounds.

Some reports recently suggested that the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress would soon tie the knot with Chris Martin.

If the couple think their Indian outings were not enough to kill the rumors of their split, it's highly likely that Dakota Johnson will once again accompany her boyfriend to Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

The actress is likely to meet Meghan Markle, the former US actress, and wife of Prince Harry, in Canada later this month as the Duchess of Sussex is also travelling with her husband.

It's also expected that they would be pictured together during their encounter in Canada.

The opening ceremony will kick off the week-long international competition - which starts on February 16 - across Vancouver and Whistler.

Martin's involvement with the Invictus Games dates back to when they were first founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, when he composed the Invictus Anthem.

Prince Andrew hit with shocking insult from Angela Rayner
Prince Andrew hit with shocking insult from Angela Rayner
Police react to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's Grammys dress
Police react to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's Grammys dress
Travis Kelce dodges question about Taylor Swift proposal video
Travis Kelce dodges question about Taylor Swift proposal
Anya Taylor Joy weighed in on rare obsession: 'Incredibly motivating'
Anya Taylor Joy weighed in on rare obsession: 'Incredibly motivating'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current net worth in 2025 revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current net worth in 2025 revealed
Bindi Irwin's hidden 'agonizing' health struggles come to light
Bindi Irwin's hidden 'agonizing' health struggles come to light
Billie Eilish's tearful moment after Beyonce's win leaves fans speculating video
Billie Eilish's tearful moment after Beyonce's win leaves fans speculating
Ariana Grande makes rare comment about Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande makes rare comment about Ethan Slater