Anya Taylor Joy weighed in on rare obsession: 'Incredibly motivating'

Anya Taylor shared what she wanted to do next after 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' release

February 04, 2025

Anya Taylor Joy reportedly gets the thrill by doing impossible tasks.

According to a resurfaced report from September 2024, Anya told Vogue Hong Kong that she will be delighted to play the role of Elsa in a live-action Frozen.

Sharing what she wanted to do after Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya told the outlet, “I really want to do a musical because I’m a little too obsessed with my current job.”

She also disclosed, “I love the challenge of completing impossible tasks.’

“I think that’s incredibly motivating for me, so the idea of being able to sing, dance, and act at the same time is really exciting to me,” they addressed.

The Queen’s Gambit hitmaker even noted, “I think Frozen is going to be great. Shooting ice cubes out of your hands can be a lot of fun. And, you’ll be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party.”

“All my siblings have kids now, so I would love for them to be able to say, ‘My aunt is Elsa,’” she joked.

In conclusion, she remarked, “That would be great!”

