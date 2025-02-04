Prince Andrew hit with shocking insult from Angela Rayner

Prince Andrew has faced some sharp criticism from Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prince Minister.

Following the shocking revelations in new book, Get In, Rayner is facing public attention for controversial remarks about the Duke of York.

Rayner described the younger brother of King Charles as a "nonce" while lobbying for him to be stripped of his royal duties after Queen Elizabeth's death, as quoted by The Telegraph.

For the unversed, the term "nonce," a slang term for a paedophile. It was used by Rayner when discussing the issue with her team.

She reportedly expressed strong opposition to Andrew's potential role as Counsellor of State, a position that allows royals to step in for the monarch during his absence.

"I’m not going to vote to keep that nonce on… I can’t go back to my constituency and say, yeah, I support that," Rayner is said to have stated to her team.

It is worth mentioning that these comments were made as Andrew has faced significant scrutiny due to his connection with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual abuse, which he has denied.

However, the Duke of York has been stripped of his royal titles and removed from public royal duties.

An insider also told the outlet that the politician "was very actively reaching out to the Palace, the upper echelons of the civil service, and said she thought this was a huge problem, and that the government needed to address this, and that she would offer cross-party support to make sure it happened."

"That’s – to be stereotypical – her working-class view. She’s not anti-monarchist, but she doesn’t like a paedo," they added.