Sabrina Carpenter announces huge surprise featuring Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with major announcement after two Grammys

February 04, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter has made a major announcement for her fans after winning two Grammys.

Simply as a "thank you", the singer has announced a deluxe edition of her hit album Short n’ Sweet, which also features a collaboration with country music legend Dolly Parton.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Carpenter shared the exciting news.

"As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.." she wrote in the caption.

Carpenter went on to add, "and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!"

Moreover, she announced the release date in the comments section, writing, "February 14th."

It is worth mentioning that the deluxe edition of Carpenter's album includes five new tracks, including, duet with Dolly Parton on Please Please Please.

Other new tracks include, 15 Minutes, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Busy Woman and, Bad Reviews.

This major announcement comes after Sabrina Carpenter took home two wins from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards of Best pop solo performance for Espresso and Best pop vocal album for Short n' Sweet.

