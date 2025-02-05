Photo: Bianca Censori willing participant in Kanye West 2025 Grammys drama: Report

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori recently raised eyebrows as she donned the “invisible dress” at 2025’s Grammy Awards.

However, a new report of RadarOnline.com revealed that the Aussie beauty agreed to make the “scene” on her own and was never “forced” by the musician.

According to Kanye’s pals, "Bianca is not being forced at all.”

They explained, “She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye.’

“They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture,” they said of the barely-there outfit.

"Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false," they cocluded.

This report comes after an insider told US Weekly that Kanye and Bianca were not kicked out from the event, but they left of their own accord. It is believed they were recreating the cover of Kanye’s album Vultures.

"They just got in their car and left," they said of the couple.