Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with new evidence

Justin Baldoni has come forward with handwritten notes from an intimacy coordinator taken at a meeting Blake Lively skipped.

Baldoni, who filed an amended complaint on January 31, also provided a photo of two pages of the director's notes allegedly taken in a meeting with an intimacy coordinator during It Ends With Us production.

The meeting, which his costar Lively refused to attend, discussed "how to shoot the sex scenes."

Despite Baldoni's offer to arrange another time for Lively to meet with the intimacy coordinator before filming, Lively refused—which was exhibited in the text messages from early April 2023.

"I feel good. I can meet her when we start :) thank you though!" read Lively's reply to the director she's now locking horns with in the court over alleged sexual harassment.

Baldoni, 41, was then in the "less than ideal position of having to relay these notes to Lively in her penthouse" since she "declined" the meeting, per his complaint, People Magazine reported.

The notes contained ideas for the intimate scenes with explicit lines like "goes down on her" and terms like "orgasm" and "foreplay."

Baldoni's team wrote in the filing, "These notes would later become the basis for Lively’s complaint, in which she states that Baldoni would talk about his own sex life and insert gratuitous scenes with Lively’s character orgasming."

Baldoni also addressed the engagement scene that involved a scripted kiss, though with no intimacy coordinators present on set as there was no "nudity or simulated sex" and "only kissing," per his filing. In his defense, Baldoni claimed had discussed Lively's "comfort level with her" by early May 2023 before it was shot later that month.

Baldoni's legal team previously leaked a 10-minute video from the film's set taken for a different scene, showing Lively and Baldoni slow-dancing closely as Baldoni suggested adding kisses, while Lively said the characters should only talk for the sequence.

Baldoni's amended complaint also justified the measures taken on the set to shoot the birth scene, which Lively claims was "chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes."

Baldoni contended that Lively was covered up for that scene and "this was not in any way a nude or partially nude scene."

For those unversed, Lively is suing Baldoni, his Wayfarer Studios, and more, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, which he denies. Meanwhile, Baldoni is countersuing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and more, accusing them of defamation and extortion.