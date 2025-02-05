Bill Gates addresses recent 'mistake' comment about divorce from ex-wife

Bill Gates is avoiding any misinterpretation of his divorce from his ex-wife of 27 years Melinda.

The billionaire and philanthropist, 69, was promoting his debut memoir Source Code: My Beginnings on the Today show when he clarified his recent comments made to The Times of London.

It is pertinent to mention that Gates had termed the unraveling of his marriage as "the mistake I most regret."

In his recent statement, Gates shared that "despite the fact that the divorce wasn’t great, having those three kids, the work we were able to do together — even if I knew that it [wouldn't] last forever, I would still do it again."

"My business career, though, there’s been some up and downs, has been incredibly phenomenal. My kids are phenomenal. So it’s even hard for me to complain about things," he added.

Gates, who has now moved on with girlfriend Paula Hard, added that he has "moved past the divorce," adding that his ex-wife Melinda, 60, is also "doing well."

The exes share three children: son Rory, 25, as well as daughters Phoebe, 22, and Jennifer, 28. Additionally, they share two grandchildren, Jennifer's daughters Leila and Mia.

Gates also briefly opened up about his new romance during the show.

"I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula,” he shared. "We’re having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things."

Gates also gave Hurd a shout-out at the end of his memoir, which covers the first 25 years of his life.

"Early readers of the manuscript included Paula Hurd, Marc St. John, and Sheila Gulati," Gates wrote in the acknowledgements for the book. "The close read from dear and trusted friends provided much-needed thoughtful and insightful feedback at critical stages in the writing."