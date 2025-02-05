Jennifer Gates gives dad Bill Gates shoutout for his role in her career

Jennifer and Phoebe Gates are celebrating their father Bill Gates upon the debut of his planned trilogy Source Code.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old Jennifer honoured the tech giant, 69, by sharing his role in her career in medicine.

"A big part of why I'm a doctor is because my dad has always instilled this belief in me that scientific advancements — be they AI ultrasound or a vaccine for malaria — are going to make the world a better place," wrote Jennifer, who is doing her residency at Mt. Sinai on the Pediatrics Research pathway following her med school graduation last year.

"I'm grateful to Dad for his optimism and I loved reading his book Source Code (out today!) on where it all began," Jennifer concluded.

The 22-year-old Phoebe, who is working on the launch of her online fashion platform Phia, was also excited about the billionaire philanthropist stepping into the new venture.

"Proud of this guy today," read Phoebe's caption that went with a series of the father-daughter duo's photos together as well as a link to his newly-published memoir.

The Microsoft founder also spoke fondly of his kids while promoting his memoir that hit shelves on February 4.

In his recent statement on the Today show, Gates shared that "despite the fact that the divorce wasn’t great, having those three kids, the work we were able to do together — even if I knew that it [wouldn't] last forever, I would still do it again," he said while clarifying a statement he made about his split from ex-wife Melinda.

"My business career, though, there’s been some up and downs, has been incredibly phenomenal. My kids are phenomenal. So it’s even hard for me to complain about things," he added.

The exes share three children: son Rory, 25, as well as daughters Phoebe, 22, and Jennifer, 28. Additionally, they share two grandchildren, Jennifer's daughters Leila and Mia.