Chris Hemsworth shows off his kids' ski stunts

Chris Hemsworth is in awe of his kids' skiing prowess.

The Avengers star, 41, recently took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes from his family ski trip, joking how seeing his kids ski effortlessly made him feel out of place.

The recap began with Hemsworth recording himself on an airplane before zooming into the plane window and panning to the beautiful snowscape view.

The Thor star also added some photos into the montage that revealed his children's impressive flips and jumps down the mountain.

Hemsworth could be seen dressed in a camouflage ski suit while his wife Elsa Pataky sported a multi-colored one.

"Another ski trip where the kids continue to make me feel like I don’t belong on the mountain [laughter emoji]," Hemsworth captioned the video.

Hemsworth and Pataky, who married in 2010, are parents to daughter India Rose, 12, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Two of his kids have already shared the screen with him in the 2022 film Thor: Love & Thunder.

Besides supporting their kids' interest in the entertainment industry, Hemsworth and Pataky have been candid about wanting to give their kids a fairly normal upbringing.