Mel B opens up about 'coercive control' in past relationships

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is revealing her past with an ex-abusive partner.

The Spice Girls musician, 49, who once detailed her alleged abusive experiences in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest, is recounting another instance that made her feel like she was going mad.

“I would think, ‘I know where I've put my diamond earrings, I know that they're there at the side of the bed’, but he would move them then blame me, and then it would be, 'You're irresponsible,'" Brown said in a recent episode of Mad, Sad Bad podcast.

She continued, “Oh look, I found them in the fridge and I'd question myself, maybe I did put them in the fridge. A lot of that went on and I literally felt like I was going mad and I would double check myself... almost like you were living in a fantasy world where I know that that wasn't there before and I know where my coffee mug is.”

Brown revealed how she had to regain her own trust after doubting herself for a decade.

"There's so much self-doubt because for 10 years you've been made to feel whatever you thought was completely the opposite," she said.

The singer also noted how abusers "find you when you're either at your most vulnerable or when you’re at your happiest."

"It's a challenge to them to see how they can get you and how they can then start to manipulate and it doesn’t happen all at once," she explained.

“They love-bomb you, they show up like they're your knight in shining armour and then slowly over time they show their true colours.”