 
Geo News

Mel B opens up about 'coercive control' in past relationships

'Spice Girls' alum Mel B details alleged manipulation that made her doubt herself

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Mel B opens up about coercive control in past relationships

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is revealing her past with an ex-abusive partner.

The Spice Girls musician, 49, who once detailed her alleged abusive experiences in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest, is recounting another instance that made her feel like she was going mad.

“I would think, ‘I know where I've put my diamond earrings, I know that they're there at the side of the bed’, but he would move them then blame me, and then it would be, 'You're irresponsible,'" Brown said in a recent episode of Mad, Sad Bad podcast.

She continued, “Oh look, I found them in the fridge and I'd question myself, maybe I did put them in the fridge. A lot of that went on and I literally felt like I was going mad and I would double check myself... almost like you were living in a fantasy world where I know that that wasn't there before and I know where my coffee mug is.”

Brown revealed how she had to regain her own trust after doubting herself for a decade.

"There's so much self-doubt because for 10 years you've been made to feel whatever you thought was completely the opposite," she said.

The singer also noted how abusers "find you when you're either at your most vulnerable or when you’re at your happiest."

"It's a challenge to them to see how they can get you and how they can then start to manipulate and it doesn’t happen all at once," she explained.

“They love-bomb you, they show up like they're your knight in shining armour and then slowly over time they show their true colours.”

Tony Hawk reveals the investment that became his 'saving grace'
Tony Hawk reveals the investment that became his 'saving grace'
Jason Kelce answers if Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl
Jason Kelce answers if Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl
Prince Harry concerns of ‘kidnapping' are genuine, confirms ex staffer video
Prince Harry concerns of ‘kidnapping' are genuine, confirms ex staffer
Jennifer Gates gives dad Bill Gates shoutout for his role in her career
Jennifer Gates gives dad Bill Gates shoutout for his role in her career
How Prince Harry tries to feel ‘safe' in public? Expert reveals video
How Prince Harry tries to feel ‘safe' in public? Expert reveals
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with new evidence
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with new evidence
Prince Harry has left ‘vibrant life' to live in ‘beige Mecca', mocks expert video
Prince Harry has left ‘vibrant life' to live in ‘beige Mecca', mocks expert
Chris Hemsworth shows off his kids' ski stunts
Chris Hemsworth shows off his kids' ski stunts