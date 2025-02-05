Rami Malek stars as Oedipus in Old Vic's new production

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, best known for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), takes on the tragic role of Oedipus in a striking new production at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

According to Daily Mail, starring alongside Indira Varma as Jocasta, Malek makes his UK stage debut in director Matthew Warchus’s visually arresting adaptation of the ancient Greek tragedy.

While Malek's performance as the ill-fated King of Thebes is a central draw, the production’s standout element is its electrifying chorus.

Moreover, choreographed by Israeli artist Hofesh Shechter, the ensemble delivers a visceral, high-energy display of movement, embodying the anguish of Thebes' citizens through pulsating rhythms and dynamic choreography.

Dressed in a regal Versace-inspired wardrobe, Malek’s Oedipus is a brooding and tormented figure, grappling with his horrifying fate.

Additionally, the play’s unconventional use of a reel-to-reel tape recorder as the Delphic Oracle adds an eerie, modern twist to the classic narrative.

As Malek confronts the devastating truth of his past, having unknowingly killed his father and married his mother, his performance reaches its peak, delivering raw and unsettling anguish, as per the outlet’s reports.

Furthermore, this bold interpretation of Oedipus Rex merges ancient tragedy with contemporary staging, offering audiences a visually and emotionally charged theatrical experience.