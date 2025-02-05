Prince Harry expresses doubt as Meghan Markle plans getaway

Prince Harry is reportedly at odds with Meghan Markle as she plans a luxurious getaway to Bahamas after deadly California wildfires.

According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex things she and Harry needs time away from the ongoing media scrutiny to reconnect with each other.

However, the Duke of Sussex is a bit skeptical about her plans given the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, an insider split to Heat Magazine.

“Harry was initially hesitant about how it may look to jet off to their friend’s private island, but Meghan’s told him they need this break,” the insider said.

However, the son of King Charles and late Princess Diana also “realises how vital it is to prioritise himself and his family’s future,” they added.

“While they weren’t directly affected by the fires, they were close to an evacuation order at one point and have since opened their home to friends who’ve lost their houses, which has also been hard,” the insider added.

“And then came the damning claims in the Vanity Fair article, which included the accusation that the couple were ‘the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet.’”