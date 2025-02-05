 
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande gets candid about her PTSD, depression and anxiety

February 05, 2025

Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in Thank U, Next
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande has opened up about her struggle with mental health, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety in latest interview.

In a recent episode of Hollywood Reporter podcast Awards Chatter, the 7 Rings singer candidly talked about how her album, Thank U, Next, healed her.

"I was doing so much therapy, and I was dealing with PTSD,” she said. “And all different kinds of grief and depression and anxiety.”

“And, I was, of course, treating it very seriously, but having music be a part of that remedy was absolutely contributing to saving my life," Grande added.

On September 7, 2018, the singer's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, whom she dated for two years, died at the age of 26 from an accidental drug overdose.

Also, in October 2018, the Wicked actress broke up with her ex-fiancé,  Pete Davidson, whom she began dating shortly after her break up with Miller.

"They were dark times, and the music brought so much levity and so did the experience. But it poured out with urgency, and it was made with urgency, and it was a means of survival," Grande said.

Six months after releasing her fifth album Sweetener, the songstress released her fifth album Thank U, Next on February 8, 2019.

"Unless it was rap music or hip-hop, it wasn’t really a commonly done thing, And I just said, ‘I don't really care about the formula. I don't really want to play by the rules at this moment because this is what I need from my soul.’"

Before concluding, the 31-year-old singer shared, "It felt really healing and freeing. It was just such a beautiful moment of connection."

