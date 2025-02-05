Jessica Alba shares sneak-peek into her life post split from Cash Warren

Hollywood actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba has given fans a glimpse into her life following her recent split from husband Cash Warren.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Honest Company founder took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos showcasing her "life lately."

The post included a workout snap highlighting her toned abs, a nearly nude body massage clip, and moments with her son, Hayes, without Warren.

Alba also shared a series of inspirational quotes, seemingly alluding to her personal transformation post-breakup.

In regard to this, one quote read, “Get in the habit of asking yourself: ‘Does this support the life I'm trying to create?’” while another stated, “It will work out if you want it to.”

In addition to moments of self-care, the Trigger Warning actress was seen enjoying a night out with her friend Lizzy Mathis, stopping for an impromptu photo session at a fire station.

Another snapshot featured her having a relaxing outdoor picnic with a friend.

Furthermore, Alba and Warren, who met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and married in 2008, confirmed their separation last month after 15 years together.

The former couple shares three children: Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

While the reason for their split remains unclear, past interviews have hinted at struggles, including Warren previously admitting to feelings of jealousy early in their relationship.

It is worth mentioning that Alba recently shared another cryptic post about leaving behind negativity in the new year, writing, “2024 cleared the path, 2025 claims the magic.”