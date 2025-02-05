 
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud

February 05, 2025

Dancer Allison Holker, widow of late Stephen Boss, famously known as tWitch, has addressed rumours relating to her husband's relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

In her new memoir, This Far, released on February 4th, Holker refuted claim that Boss and DeGeneres had grown apart after The Ellen DeGeneres Show concluded, dismissing the claims as “not true.”

She emphasized that DeGeneres was a "support system" for Boss, and described their bond as "special."

"Ellen's wonderful, and she's just been a support system. If anything, she was a great example to Stephen," Holker said. 

She added, "They had a great relationship, and he loved that relationship with her. They had something that was so special. I hope people can see that that bond is something that we shouldn't tear down."

Ellen DeGeneres and tWitch had built their friendship over eight years of sharing the stage of The Ellen DeGeneres Show before it came to an end in May 2022 following the tragic demise of the dancer.

For those unversed, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss passed away in December 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as per reports, leaving fans and loved ones in shock.

