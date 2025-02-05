 
Will Ferrell disses Academy Awards' documentary branch

Will Ferrell calls out Academy Awards' documentary branch after 'Will & Harper' Oscar snub

Web Desk
February 05, 2025

Will Ferrell is not a big fan of Academy Awards' documentary branch after the recent 2025 nominations.

The actor-producer, 57, was speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Monday when he expressed his frustration over the Oscars snub.

“Ask me if we got Oscar-nominated,” the You’re Cordially Invited star said after Colbert, 60, praised his Will & Harper doc.

“It’s such a good documentary, it’s one of the best documentaries I’ve seen in years,” responded Colbert. “It was beautiful, it was timely, it was heartfelt, I was inspired by it. How [about] the Oscar nomination?”

“We didn’t get it,” the comedian replied. 

Colbert then jokingly said, “F*** the Academy,” to which Ferrell chimed in, “Especially the doc branch.”

“You don’t want to hang out with the doc branch. What a bunch of losers.”

Ferrell did not stop there and went on to add, “In fact, I hope there’s some of them here tonight. If you’re a member of the doc branch, s*** it.”

Will & Harper premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters and Netflix in September. 

Despite the Oscars snub, Will & Harper is among the documentary nominees at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. The National Board of Review also named it in the top five documentaries of 2024.

