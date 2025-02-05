Demi Moore pays sweet tribute to daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday

Hollywood actress Demi Moore marked her daughter Tallulah Willis’ 31st birthday on Tuesday with a touching Instagram tribute, sharing a series of nostalgic photos, including a rare throwback snap.

The 62-year-old star, known for her role in The Substance, posted a heartfelt message alongside a carousel of images, featuring an intimate moment from 1994 where she is seen fresh-faced, cradling a newborn Tallulah.

In regards to this, she wrote in the caption, "My baby is 31 today! Happy Birthday, my sweet magical angel! Love you to the moon @buuski!”

Meanwhile, Tallulah responded warmly, by commenting, "Love you my maman."

The tribute included several cherished moments, such as childhood pictures of Tallulah, as well as family snapshots with Moore’s ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

Moreover, one image showed the Die Hard star affectionately kissing his daughter’s head while Moore beamed at the camera.

Another featured Tallulah wearing a vintage T-shirt with her father’s likeness while Moore held her Chihuahua, Pilaf.

According to Daily Mail, the celebration came just weeks after Tallulah announced her engagement to partner Justin Acee.

Additionally, she previously shared glimpses of the romantic proposal, including a candlelit walkway and her sparkling engagement ring.

Furthermore, Tallulah, who has been open about her struggles and past relationships, previously revealed in a Vogue essay that her 2022 breakup with director Dillon Buss coincided with her father’s battle with frontotemporal dementia.

It is worth mentioning that Bruce Willis' family publicly disclosed his diagnosis in February 2023, shortly after he retired from acting due to aphasia.