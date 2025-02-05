IGF delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan, Prince Harry's major joint appearance

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan Markle and the duke’s joint appearance in Canada.

The IGF revealed the news on its official X, formerly Twitter handle and its official website.

It tweeted, “The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to reveal official broadcasters for the #InvictusGames Vancouver Whistler 2025”

The IGF has partnered with broadcasters in France, Germany, Netherlands and New Zealand for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Sam Newell, Director of Communications at the Invictus Games Foundation, shared: “As we confirm our international rightsholder agreements, we are thrilled to have welcome all of these broadcasters on board as official broadcasters for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

“Such committed partners will help us amplify the voices of our competitors and shine a light on the incredible journeys they’ve undertaken. The Invictus Games are transformational for those taking part and for those at home, changing lives and saving lives.”

The IGF shared the big news days before Meghan and Harry’s joint appearance in Canada.

As per reports, Meghan has made a major decision to accompany Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada.