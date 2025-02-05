Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody revealed a hilarious anecdote about The Brutalist.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about usage of prosthetics in his recently released movie.

"They did apply a lot of - they had to do a prosthetic procedure," The Pianist actor said.

Brody portrayed the role of an architect László Tóth, who starts a new life in Pennsylvania after losing everything in World War II in the epic period drama movie.

Recalling an incident about his makeup team on the set, the actor continued, "It's funny, everyone's very busy."

"It's a movie with a lot of moving pieces and so I had a new team of people who I had never met," the 51-year-old actor added.

"They were removing this apparatus all over me and this woman was busily working away with a solvent on my nose."

At the time, the makeup artist misunderstood his nose as prosthetics. "She's just working away, and I said, 'Are you trying to remove that?'"

"And she said, 'Yes,' and I said, 'That doesn't come off," he shared while laughing, "and then she says, 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' And then she goes, 'This is going in my diary.'"

Previously, the Oscar-winner revealed in an interview with New York Magazine that his nose was broken while filming a fighting scene for 1999’s film Summer of Sam.