Anna Wintour breaks silence after returning to Buckingham Palace

February 05, 2025
Anna Wintour , the Vogue editor-in-chief, has broken her silence after she returned to Buckingham Palace for big honour from King Charles.
According to a report by AFP, Anna Wintour said, "It´s wonderful to be back at Buckingham Palace and I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honour."
Wintour, 75 -- already made a dame in 2017 -- was this time made a companion of honour.
Anna also disclosed she has no intention of retiring, as the fashion legend accepted her latest prestigious UK honour from King Charles
British-born Wintour -- who has helmed American Vogue for more than three decades -- noted that when she was last honoured, by Queen Elizabeth II, "we both agreed that we had been doing our job a very long time".
"Then this morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no," she added, wearing an Alexander McQueen outfit.
"It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve."
Wintour, who was raised in the UK to a British father and an American mother, has edited Vogue in the United States since 1988.