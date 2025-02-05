 
Geo News

Anna Wintour breaks silence after returning to Buckingham Palace

Dame Anna Wintour offered Kate Middleton the Vogue cover of her choice

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Anna Wintour breaks silence after returning to Buckingham Palace
Anna Wintour breaks silence after returning to Buckingham Palace

Anna Wintour , the Vogue editor-in-chief, has broken her silence after she returned to Buckingham Palace for big honour from King Charles.

According to a report by AFP, Anna Wintour said, "It´s wonderful to be back at Buckingham Palace and I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honour."

Wintour, 75 -- already made a dame in 2017 -- was this time made a companion of honour.

Anna also disclosed she has no intention of retiring, as the fashion legend accepted her latest prestigious UK honour from King Charles

British-born Wintour -- who has helmed American Vogue for more than three decades -- noted that when she was last honoured, by Queen Elizabeth II, "we both agreed that we had been doing our job a very long time".

"Then this morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no," she added, wearing an Alexander McQueen outfit.

"It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve."

Wintour, who was raised in the UK to a British father and an American mother, has edited Vogue in the United States since 1988.

Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role
King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement
King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement
Drake makes shocking return to socials post Kendrick Lamar's major success
Drake makes shocking return to socials post Kendrick Lamar's major success
Prince Harry embraces change as Meghan Markle becomes ‘chief breadwinner' video
Prince Harry embraces change as Meghan Markle becomes ‘chief breadwinner'
Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud