Anna Wintour breaks silence after returning to Buckingham Palace

Anna Wintour , the Vogue editor-in-chief, has broken her silence after she returned to Buckingham Palace for big honour from King Charles.

According to a report by AFP, Anna Wintour said, "It´s wonderful to be back at Buckingham Palace and I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honour."

Wintour, 75 -- already made a dame in 2017 -- was this time made a companion of honour.

Anna also disclosed she has no intention of retiring, as the fashion legend accepted her latest prestigious UK honour from King Charles

British-born Wintour -- who has helmed American Vogue for more than three decades -- noted that when she was last honoured, by Queen Elizabeth II, "we both agreed that we had been doing our job a very long time".

"Then this morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no," she added, wearing an Alexander McQueen outfit.

"It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve."

Wintour, who was raised in the UK to a British father and an American mother, has edited Vogue in the United States since 1988.