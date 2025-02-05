 
Blake Lively excluded from Paul Feig's 'A Simple Favor' promo

February 05, 2025

Director Paul Feig recently shared an Instagram post promoting Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor.

In his post, Feig tagged several collaborators, including Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, and Allison Janney, but did not tag Blake Lively, who stars in the film.

According to Daily Mail, this omission led to speculation, especially given Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

In response to inquiries about the omission, Feig clarified in the comments of a Prime Video post that the film reflects his creative vision and praised Lively's professionalism.

In regards to this, he stated, “It's my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I'm her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up,” as per People’s claims.

Source: Instagram/Paul Feig
Source: Instagram/Paul Feig

Moreover, the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni has garnered significant public attention. 

Additionally, Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her, allegations that Baldoni denies.

As per The Times, in response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, alleging defamation and extortion. Both cases are scheduled for trial in March 2026.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, Another Simple Favor is set to premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film and TV Festival on March 7, 2025, and will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 1, 2025, as per the publication. 

