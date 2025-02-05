 
Geo News

King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement

Palace releases King Charles statement on social media

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement
King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement

King Charles has reacted to a sad news from Papua New Guinea, a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The palace shared King Charles heartbreaking message on X, formerly Twitter handle, with caption: “A message of condolence from The King following the death of Sir Julius Chan former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.”

King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement

King Charles statement reads, “My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of Sir Julius Chan. He was a dedicated public servant, and devoted his life to help build Papua New Guinea into the strong, independent nation that it is today. His dedication served as an inspiration to many and I remember with great fondness meeting Sir Julius many times over his decades of service.”

He further said, “My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to Sir Julius's family, and to all Papua New Guineans, as his loss is mourned throughout Papua New Guinea.”

The last "founding father" of the Pacific island died on January 30, sparking an outpour of tributes across the nation.

Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'
Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety, depression in 'Thank U, Next'
Demi Moore pays sweet tribute to daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday
Demi Moore pays sweet tribute to daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday
IGF delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan, Prince Harry's major joint appearance
IGF delighted to reveal big news ahead of Meghan, Prince Harry's major joint appearance
Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect kids from Bianca Censori's nudity
Kim Kardashian takes surprising steps to protect kids from Bianca Censori's nudity