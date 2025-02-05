King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement

King Charles has reacted to a sad news from Papua New Guinea, a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The palace shared King Charles heartbreaking message on X, formerly Twitter handle, with caption: “A message of condolence from The King following the death of Sir Julius Chan former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.”

King Charles statement reads, “My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of Sir Julius Chan. He was a dedicated public servant, and devoted his life to help build Papua New Guinea into the strong, independent nation that it is today. His dedication served as an inspiration to many and I remember with great fondness meeting Sir Julius many times over his decades of service.”

He further said, “My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to Sir Julius's family, and to all Papua New Guineans, as his loss is mourned throughout Papua New Guinea.”

The last "founding father" of the Pacific island died on January 30, sparking an outpour of tributes across the nation.