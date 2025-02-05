Mel B names most likely Spice Girl to survive 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' challenge

Mel B recently shared her thoughts on whether any of her fellow Spice Girls would take on the Celebrity Bear Hunt challenge airing on Netflix.

Speaking to Mail Online, the singer, 49, said she does not believe any of her former bandmates, including Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie C, or Emma Bunton would participate in the show.

“None of them. None of them. They’ll be like, ‘ewwww,’” she said.

When asked if Victoria would consider joining a future season, Mel responded, “You know what you never know.”

Reflecting on her own experience, the star said she had to adjust her mindset to the demands of the show. “You are in a jungle with strangers, and you’re all sleeping side by side with each other not knowing how the day is going to start."

She added, "It is brilliant but it's mental."

Mel B is one of 12 celebrities competing in Celebrity Bear Hunt, alongside retired tennis star Boris Becker, interior design TV host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, presenter Steph McGovern, former rugby player Danny Cipriani, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

The star-studded lineup also includes rapper Big Zuu, former Saturdays singer Una Healy, and The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas.

The show filmed in Costa Rica, challenges participants to survive in the jungle while evading survival expert Bear Grylls. Contestants who fail to meet the challenges face elimination.

The show Celebrity Bear Hunt is now streaming on Netflix.