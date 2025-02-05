 
Geo News

Mel B names most likely Spice Girl to survive 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' challenge

Mel B doubts the willingness of other Spice Girls members to participate in the show but is hopeful about one

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Mel B names most likely Spice Girl to survive Celebrity Bear Hunt challenge
Mel B names most likely Spice Girl to survive 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' challenge

Mel B recently shared her thoughts on whether any of her fellow Spice Girls would take on the Celebrity Bear Hunt challenge airing on Netflix.

Speaking to Mail Online, the singer, 49, said she does not believe any of her former bandmates, including Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie C, or Emma Bunton would participate in the show.

“None of them. None of them. They’ll be like, ‘ewwww,’” she said.

When asked if Victoria would consider joining a future season, Mel responded, “You know what you never know.”

Reflecting on her own experience, the star said she had to adjust her mindset to the demands of the show. “You are in a jungle with strangers, and you’re all sleeping side by side with each other not knowing how the day is going to start."

She added, "It is brilliant but it's mental." 

Mel B is one of 12 celebrities competing in Celebrity Bear Hunt, alongside retired tennis star Boris Becker, interior design TV host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, presenter Steph McGovern, former rugby player Danny Cipriani, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

The star-studded lineup also includes rapper Big Zuu, former Saturdays singer Una Healy, and The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas.

The show filmed in Costa Rica, challenges participants to survive in the jungle while evading survival expert Bear Grylls. Contestants who fail to meet the challenges face elimination.

The show Celebrity Bear Hunt is now streaming on Netflix.

Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about her next big role
King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement
King Charles reacts to sad news with heartbreaking statement
Drake makes shocking return to socials post Kendrick Lamar's major success
Drake makes shocking return to socials post Kendrick Lamar's major success
Prince Harry embraces change as Meghan Markle becomes ‘chief breadwinner' video
Prince Harry embraces change as Meghan Markle becomes ‘chief breadwinner'
Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody shares hilarious anecdote about filming 'The Brutalist'
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
Kristin Cavallari finds new boyfriend after calling it quits with Mark Estes
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud
Allison Holker opens up on Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres feud